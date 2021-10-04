Youngstown man accused of attack on girlfriend after she unblocked someone on Facebook

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court after reports said he beat his girlfriend in a north side parking lot because she unblocked someone on Facebook.

Kurtis Jackson, 27, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault after he was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a store at 1370 Belmont Ave.

Reports said police were called to the store for a fight and when they arrived, they found a woman in the parking lot with a rag over her head and bleeding heavily.

The woman told police she and Jackson had argued the night before and made up, but he had blocked several people on her Facebook app, reports said.

The woman then unblocked one of the people Jackson had blocked and when Jackson found out, he followed her to the store and beat her with a stick, then ran to his home, reports said.

Several officers went to the home and found Jackson, who was taken into custody there.