Youngstown Maennerchor holds annual Oktoberfest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Maennerchor hosted their annual Oktoberfest Saturday night.

Doors opened at 5 p.m. The event included live entertainment provided by the Youngstown Saxon Club Band.

There was also a buffet that featured house-made German cuisine including pork and chicken schnitzel, bratwurst, red cabbage and pretzels.

The fall festival and history behind it is important to the establishment.

“We mirror the Oktoberfest in Germany, which also started at noon today in Germany and runs for 16-18 days,” said Youngstown Saxon Club Brass Band member Michael Bachinger.

The Maennerchor has been hosting Oktoberfest since the 1860’s. They are excited to be back after canceling the event last year because of the pandemic.