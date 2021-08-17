Youngstown looking for new coordinator for downtown events, citywide projects

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown is looking for a coordinator of downtown events and citywide special projects.

The qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, two years of experience and an understanding of the city.

The position is full-time, appointed by and reporting directly to the mayor of Youngstown.

The coordinator will also work closely with the First Ward city councilperson, downtown businesses, property owners and stakeholders as well as with individuals, groups and/or organizations who are interested in using all or portions of the Downtown Central Business District for activities or special events.

The salary for the position is $44,081.23.

To apply, a cover letter, resume, qualifications and references should be sent to Mayor Tito Brown, City Hall, 1st Floor, 26 S. Phelps Street, or sent via email to mayor@youngstownohio.gov.

Applications should be sent no later than August 30.