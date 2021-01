SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) - A house in Waco, Texas caught fire recently, and the family inside could not smell the smoke because they had COVID-19. Luckily, they are all still alive. But what can you do to prevent something like this?

One of the symptoms of COVID-19 is the loss of taste and smell, but if something catches fire, you're not going to be able to smell the smoke. Having a working smoke detector would alert you to the fire.