YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown is looking for a property owner who would like to donate a spruce tree for the city’s downtown Christmas Tree display.

The tree will be removed by the City Forrester and an experienced crew at no cost to the owner. The crew will also refurbish the area where the tree was removed.

Anyone interested in donating a tree can call the Youngstown Park and Recreation Department at 330-742-8711.

The owner of the tree that is chosen will receive a plaque at the city’s tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 1.