Youngstown local artists open studios to the public

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday and Sunday, a group of local artists opened their studio spaces to the public for FaLaLa at the Ward.

They open up their studios once a year, so the public can see and buy their creations.

The artists offer paintings, jewelry, sculptures, pottery, furniture and more in order for people to find the perfect holiday gifts.

“Let the public in. Let them see what’s going on in the building, what’s going on in Youngstown because a lot of people aren’t aware, you know, so this is just a great way to boost people’s understanding. You know, we have a pretty vital art scene in Youngstown,” said Tony Armeni, event committee member.

If you missed the event this weekend, you can check it out again next weekend, November 30 and December 1, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Ward Bakery Market on Mahoning Ave. in Youngstown.