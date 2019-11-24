Youngstown Light Church holds market to help the community

Anyone could come in and buy clothes, a bag of groceries and a turkey

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Light Church held a market for families in East High School earlier on Sunday.

Anyone could come in and buy clothes, a bag of groceries and a turkey.

A lot of the donations came from members of the Light Church.

The event was to give back to the Youngstown Community.

“I love Youngstown. I’m a native of Youngstown, Ohio. Born and bred here, in this community and when we started our church, I wanted to start it here in Youngstown because I wanted to be a blessing back to my community,” said Light Church Pastor Mark Jackson.

This is the first time that the Light Church has held the market, but they have plans to continue it in the future.