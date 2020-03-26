Youngstown lifeguard program hopes to put teens, young adults to work

The program is hoping to get more funding to give teenagers and young adults a job opportunity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – COVID-19 is really affecting employment right now, even among teenagers. Some kids losing their first jobs are going to need something, especially if they live in poverty where unemployment is high.

The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy just returned last year with eight recruits. The teens learn lifeguarding as a foundation to build upon in the future.

The Youngstown mayor and fire chief are two examples of people who were lifeguards at one time and went on to big things.

The academy wants local, state and federal representatives to help get funding for the program to start in September.

“Our target group is 15 to 24,” Kevin Tarpley said. “We know that those young people are going to be impacted, in terms of losing work, and they’re going to need to have another opportunity, something else that they can prepare for.”

The academy had one grant, which has been put on hold already because of the coronavirus.

It was hoping to have 40 recruits from Youngstown and Campbell this fall.