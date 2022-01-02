33 News at 6

LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 6

Youngstown library to reopen following renovations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown’s main library will reopen Monday.

The library has been closed since Nov. 22, 2021 to finish phase two of renovations.

The construction is finished and people are welcome to see the new and improved facilities.

“It’s been nice to be able to parcel these things out because everybody needs some good news these days, right? So we have our family engagement area which has some great spaces for kids. Our DIY space is going to be open now, that’s our maker space in the main library,” said Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County CEO Aimee Fifarek.

There’s also a new space for genealogy and local history. The library will start its third and final phase and is expected to finish early 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com