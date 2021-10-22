Youngstown learning center holds first Octoberfest with hopes to unify community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Shepherd of All God’s Children (SOAGC) Learning Center held its first Octoberfest Friday night. The event was to unify the community.

It included food, music, games, contests, prizes and a skit called a “Night Walk Through Hell.”

Event organizers say with the pandemic and different things that are going on, it’s necessary for people to come together.

“It’s a wonderful way to come out and be a part of something positive. We need to be able to show support to one another, so this event is evolved around that,” said Bishop Noel Vaughn, one of the event organizers.

This event also hopes to bring awareness of autism, with all proceeds going to help the Autistic Community.

If you missed the fun, you have another chance on Saturday. The event will run from noon until 7 p.m. at the SOAGC Learning Center on North Lakeview Avenue in Youngstown.