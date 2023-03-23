YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown is going to use some of its American Rescue Plan funding to help up a portion of the South Side.

City leaders will be working with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation to create what’s being called a “Quality of Life Ambassador” position within the YNDC. That person will then assist city Code Enforcement officials and inspectors in locating and then keeping track of problems in the city’s seventh ward.

“If they see tires on the side of the road, if there’s extensive litter anywhere, that kind of thing. They’re gonna document that stuff too, and then forward it to us. We are gonna keep a data sheet, YNDC is gonna keep a data sheet,” said Mike Durkin, the Code Enforcement superintendent of Youngstown.

The city will spend about $146,000 of its ARPA funding on the project over the next two years.

Durkin said the new ambassador will not be a city employee but will serve as an extra set of eyes hoping to alert his office of trouble spots before they become bigger issues.