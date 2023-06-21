YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As a new phase of construction is set to begin downtown, officials with the City of Youngstown met with Federal Street business owners on Wednesday.

It’s part of ongoing construction on the East Side of Federal Street.

Construction on Federal Street, between Phelps and Hazel, is slated to begin in August in front of many of the restaurants downtown.

Business owners expressed frustration about getting deliveries, access to buildings as sidewalks get replaced and reduced parking.

“We’re entering a phase of the project at some of the business area downtown, and we understand, so our plan is to make some extra efforts in this situation to maximize the access to the businesses,” said Chuck Shasho, deputy director of Public Works for the city.

Shasho said they plan to split up construction in front of businesses to reduce the impact.

Mayor Tito Brown added that he will do everything he can to work with businesses during this time.