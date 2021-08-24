Youngstown Law Director looks to close ‘troublesome’ downtown bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Law Director says his office is taking steps to shut down a troublesome downtown bar.

First News is told there have been complaints about problems in and around The Social on the ground floor of the Erie Terminal on West Commerce Street for some time.

Now, lawyers for the city are planning to file a nuisance complaint against the operator of the bar, looking to have it closed for good.

“They’re allowing underage drinking. There have been thefts and fights in the bar. There has been regular marijuana usage inside the bar. There have been fights that have spilled out onto the street, huge fights causing melees for the police,” said Attorney Jeff Limbian, Youngstown City Law Director. “Including young, underage drinkers and drug users and people who clearly are not just out for a good time. They’re out making trouble, and Mayor Brown is not gonna tolerate that kind of abuse of our downtown areas.”

First News has reached out to the operator of the bar and he has not returned our calls.

However, the owner of the buildings says he supports whatever legal action the city takes, calling the activities happening at The Social “totally unacceptable.”