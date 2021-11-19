Youngstown law director apologizes for memo, will no longer serve as prosecutor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – City Law Director Jeff Limbian is apologizing for his actions that led to a two-week suspension, saying he will no longer serve as city prosecutor.

Instead, Limbian says he will focus on his work as law director and accepts his two-week suspension without pay.

His suspension came after a memo he sent earlier this week to the clerk of council in which he called her decision to cancel this week’s council meeting “misguided and misplaced.”

In a letter sent Thursday to Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, Limbian acknowledged communications issues within the law department, which he said led to delays and to him lashing out at Valencia Marrow in anger.

He apologized to Marrow and to the mayor and city council.

“As we move forward, I hope to contribute greatly to the continued progress for the citizens of Youngstown. I can assure you that the Law Department will be well staffed and well positioned to serve the needs of the Mayor, City Council, the Clerk of Council and all the departments of the administration,” he wrote.

You can read the full letter below: