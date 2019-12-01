Youngstown laundromat reading event encourages families to read

The organization's goal with this event is to encourage early childhood literacy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Promise Neighborhoods (YPN) and Sunshine Bright Laundromat hosted the first Making Laundry Day Lit.

It was to introduce a Reading While Laundering initiative to the public.

The first 30 families with children received free laundry services.

Trina Benson, Executive Director of YPN, says the organization’s goal with this event is to encourage early childhood literacy.

“Because laundromats are places where kids typically are sitting or they’re running around or doing different things, so we thought bringing books here would give parents that time while they’re washing and drying just to sit down and read to their children,” said Benson.

Benson says the children books are also free to take home.