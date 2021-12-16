Youngstown kindergarteners get Christmas surprise

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Santa came early to a kindergarten class at Youngstown Community School.

This is the third year in a row that the good boys and girls got the special treat of presents at the school. It’s all because of some of Santa’s special helpers.

Nurses at Akron Children’s Hospital “adopted” the classroom to spread cheer.

“They came last night and filled my classroom with a tree and presents, crafts, snacks, stockings. I honestly can’t thank them enough. I know they want to be anonymous,” said teacher Alyssa Buzzacco.



Twelve kids in the classroom were treated with the special surprise.