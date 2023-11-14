YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Organizations across the country are headed to the Capitol to March for Israel.

Members of the Youngstown Jewish Federation are participating.

On Tuesday, a group of members of the Youngstown Jewish Federation are joining others from all over the country. Organizers say it is an opportunity for all Americans to come together in solidarity with the people of Israel.

The March will start this afternoon at 1 p.m. The Jewish Federations of North America say they want to demonstrate its commitment to America’s ally in the Middle East and condemn the rising trend of anti-semitic violence.

Organizers say they also are demanding the release of all hostages from the war.

Andrew Lipkin, the CEO of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation said in a statement:

“Now’s the time to take a stand and make our voices heard. Hundreds of hostages captured by the Hamas are still missing. They can’t use their voices to speak out and demand freedom, but we can,” Lipkin said.

According to the press release, the March will likely include U.S. and Israeli officials as speakers.