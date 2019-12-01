Youngstown Italian restaurant closes its doors for good

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The Youngstown Italian restaurant, Roberto’s has closed their doors for good, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant’s co-owner.
Co-owner John Naples posted on Facebook Sunday that Roberto’s would not be re-opening and that a new restaurant would be taking its place in January.
Back in 2018, Roberto’s was closed by the Ohio Department of Taxation due to unpaid taxes from the establishment. They reopened in early 2019.
According to Naples’ post, he says the new, unaffiliated restaurant will continue to serve authentic Italian cuisine.