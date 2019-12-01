Youngstown Italian restaurant closes its doors for good

The new restaurant to take its place will also serve authentic Italian cuisine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The Youngstown Italian restaurant, Roberto’s has closed their doors for good, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant’s co-owner.

Well paisans, the inevitably has happened—ROBERTO’S HAS CLOSED FOR GOOD & a new restaurant will be opening @ our… Posted by John Naples on Sunday, December 1, 2019 Statement from co-owner John Naples

Co-owner John Naples posted on Facebook Sunday that Roberto’s would not be re-opening and that a new restaurant would be taking its place in January.

Back in 2018, Roberto’s was closed by the Ohio Department of Taxation due to unpaid taxes from the establishment. They reopened in early 2019.

According to Naples’ post, he says the new, unaffiliated restaurant will continue to serve authentic Italian cuisine.