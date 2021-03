Last year, the festival had to be canceled due to the pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Tuesday, the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival was approved to move forward with plans for 2021.

The event will be August 6-8 in downtown Youngstown.

They said they have a long way to go to make sure the event is healthy and safe, but they are excited. More information will be provided in the coming weeks and months.

