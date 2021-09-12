‘Youngstown is coming back’: Historical society celebrates local history with Founders Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society celebrated their Founders Day.

They hosted a walking around downtown Youngstown, highlighting various locations.

It was an exciting day as it was one of the first in-person events the society has hosted. The goal was to make sure the history of the Valley is not forgotten.

“I think it’s great to know where we’ve come from and kind of how far we’ve come and then also where we are going. Youngstown is coming back,” said Traci Manning, curator of education.

There were also lots of great things to explore inside the history center. Other organizations set up information upstairs for guests to take a look at.

The MVHS has other events still this year, including their Oak Hill cemetery tour and Memories of Christmas Past will return this year as well.