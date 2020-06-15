Youngstown investigators looking for missing teen

Investigators say Reese ran away from home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown investigators are looking for a teen that was reported missing on Sunday.

Anthony Reese is 15 years old, 5’3″ and 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Reese ran away from home. He was last seen in the area of Gateway Gas Mart and the basketball court at Glenwood and Sherwood avenues.

He was wearing a black hoodie with white and red lettering and black sweat pants.

According to officials, Reese is mentally disabled and is a severe diabetic. Investigators said he has already missed several insulin doses and are worried about his health.

If you have any information about this missing teen, contact Detective Sharon Cole at 330-743-9380.