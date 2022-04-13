YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A women’s pantry in Youngstown is being discussed by the public health committee.

This legislation was proposed by Councilwoman Lauren McNally and would create a new program to be run out of the health department.

If implemented, the pantry would provide women with free menstrual products.

Committee members say the average woman spends up to $20 a month on products not covered by food stamps. In Youngstown, the poverty rate is almost 40%. Around 64% of women nationwide say they have difficulty affording menstrual products, and women are 13% more likely to live in poverty than men.

“I also think of our senior citizens with incontinence who need larger pads and older women at that age that those, again, can’t pay for those, and can’t get them, can’t get a prescription for those or get anything cheap,” said Youngstown City Health Commissioner Erin Bishop.

This program would let the public health committee start applying for grants and donations. The group could then send care packages to local schools and more.