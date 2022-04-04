BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Community Concert Series at Boardman United Methodist Church is presenting the Youngstown Hymn Sing, which includes six local church choirs.

The churches present in the Hymn Sing include Boardman United Methodist Church, Canfield Presbyterian Church, Grace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph Parish, St. Patrick Parish and Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Additionally, the Youngstown Cantorum will present John Rutter’s Requiem under the direction of Dr. Hae-Jong Lee (YSU). A free-will offering will be taken to benefit the Youngstown Cantorum as they prepare to represent Youngstown in a performance at Carnegie Hall in NYC this May.

The event takes place on May 1 at 6:00 p.m. at Boardman United Methodist Church.