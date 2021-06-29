Youngstown house shot up for fourth time since last May

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after several shots were fired just before 1 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of West Boston Avenue.

The house was hit by gunfire, however.

Police blocked off the street so 14 shell casings by the sidewalk could be collected for evidence.

This is the fourth time since last May that someone has fired multiple shots at the home, and two of those shootings involved AK-47-type semiautomatic rifles.

In May, police collected 49 shell casings from a nearby field after the home was shot up.

In August, the home was targeted three times in a 24-hour period.

In September, police collected 55 shell casings from four different weapons.

No one has ever been hurt, and no arrests have ever been made.

Early this morning police also were called to the street for multiple rounds of gunfire on Hudson Avenue but an incident report was not made available. No one was injured.