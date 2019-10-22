Youngstown hosting 3D printing community at annual America Makes meeting

Local News

America Makes is bringing the 3-D printing community together in Youngstown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The best minds behind additive manufacturing are in Youngstown this week.

The America Makes annual meeting is bringing together the 3D printing community together to talk about the technology.

There are 300 people attending the two-day event, which is the premier additive manufacturing event.

One of the main talking points this year is trying to relate what opportunities there are for others to participate in this movement in the technology.

They’re sharing ideas, reviewing technical contents, and talking about research projects.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com