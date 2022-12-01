YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday is World AIDS Day, and for more than 30 years, people have united on this day.

It’s a time to support people with HIV and honor those who have died from AIDS.

HIV can be passed through unclean needles or through sexual contact. A local doctor said fighting the virus can be hard.

Currently, there’s no cure, but medication can help control symptoms

“The biggest problem with AIDS patients is that immunity is so poor, they are not even able to fight back the routine infection, and they become very sick from those infections,” said Dr. Munir Shah, who works with infectious diseases at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He recommends getting tested for HIV as soon as you are sexually active.

Youngstown will commemorate World AIDS Day at a vigil at Federal Plaza starting at 4:15 p.m. followed by a remembrance walk. The walk ends at Wean Park/the Covelli Centre.