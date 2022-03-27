YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a June 18 shooting death is in custody after a warrant was issued for him earlier this month.

Eddie Bryant, 19, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Sunday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.

A warrant was issued March 14 for Bryant’s arrest for his his role in the June 18 shooting death of Cornell Kennedy Jr., 18.

Kennedy was killed in a shootout in front of a home in the 100 block of Seneca Avenue. Investigators collected over 80 shell casings from the crime scene.

Detectives have not commented on how Bryant is a suspect or why it took several months for him to be charged.

However, at the time Kennedy was killed they said his death was connected to two West Side arsons shortly before his death, including the firebombing of Bryant’s former home on North Bon Air Avenue.

The details of Bryant’s arrest are not yet known. That information is expected to be released Monday.