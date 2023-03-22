YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple homes on Douglas Avenue in Youngstown were hit by gunfire Tuesday.

Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., over 30 bullets were fired at a house on Douglas Avenue. A woman and her granddaughter who were inside are lucky to be alive.

The homeowner said the shots were so powerful that she felt the house shake, but it wasn’t until the morning that she realized what had happened.

Youngstown police Lt. Bill Ward followed up on the incident and was absolutely taken aback after seeing the bullets had traveled through multiple walls of the home.

“Had she or her granddaughter been in the living room or kitchen, they could have easily been struck by gunfire,” he said.

Lt. Ward believes the victim’s home caught in the crossfire was not the intended target and that these senseless acts of violence are terrifying for the community.

“It can be anyone… These folks living here are not involved in anything. The sanctity of your home, this is all of our safe places; it’s where we all expect to be safe from things like this,” he said.

There were no shell casings recovered from the scene.

“We are seeing more and more of these types of scenes where we are not able to recover brass from brass catchers, and they are many times shooting from a vehicle, which the brass is retained in the car, which makes the investigation a little more difficult,” Ward said.

Ward said the weapon used in this case is believed to be a rifle.

“We have seen in the past year or so proliferation of the larger rifle calibers, and that is very disconcerting,” he said.

Ward said police will be making patrol adjustments to the area in order to deter such shootings. The detective bureau and crime lab will continue the investigation.