Youngstown history center sees history being made as ‘Home Savings’ signs come down

Two of the Home Savings signs are being auctioned off for charity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Tyler History Center in downtown Youngstown is seeing history being made this week.

Across the street, the signs are being changed atop the Home Savings and Loan building. The work is being done 12 stories above ground at the 147-foot tall building.

The five-foot letters are coming down and Premier Bank is putting its name and logo at the top of the building. The new signs will also light up at night.

Two of the Home Savings signs are being auctioned off for charity. The other two will be kept by the new bank.