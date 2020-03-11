Closings and delays
Youngstown high schoolers meet with Valley entrepreneurs at career fair

Local News

by: Vince Coll

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Wednesday, 30 local businesses went to East High School for this year’s career fair.

The purpose is to highlight local businesses and introduce students to local professionals.

The event is open to juniors and seniors.

Businesses included YoFresh restaurant, LOUD 102.3 radio station and B’s Boutique.

It was the second career fair for senior Isaiah Harvey.

“One, it’s educational. Two, you can learn a lot from these people. There’s a lot of people here that do things people like in this school, like haircutting for example,” Harvey said.

Also in attendance were recruiters from the Coast Guard and Navy.

