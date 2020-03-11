Youngstown high schoolers meet with Valley entrepreneurs at career fair

The purpose is to highlight local businesses and introduce students to local professionals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Wednesday, 30 local businesses went to East High School for this year’s career fair.

The event is open to juniors and seniors.

Businesses included YoFresh restaurant, LOUD 102.3 radio station and B’s Boutique.

It was the second career fair for senior Isaiah Harvey.

“One, it’s educational. Two, you can learn a lot from these people. There’s a lot of people here that do things people like in this school, like haircutting for example,” Harvey said.

Also in attendance were recruiters from the Coast Guard and Navy.