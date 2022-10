YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown Handel’s is closed Friday night after smoke brought firefighters to the scene.

A furnace issue caused the smoke at the Handel’s on Handel’s Court in Youngstown, according to the Youngstown Fire Department.

While there was no actual fire, Handel’s did have to shut off their power to fix the issue. This caused the closure around 6 p.m. Friday.

