Youngstown groups look to conduct road study on Glenwood Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Glenwood Avenue sees a large amount of traffic every day, stretching from New Buffalo Road in Beaver Township to Youngstown Mahoning Avenue.

A couple of groups want to study a portion of this road for potential improvements, but they need an approval from Youngstown City Counsel first.

Every day, drivers travel down Glenwood Avenue, which puts wear and tear on the roads.

So, the City of Youngstown along with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) is looking to get this road checked over.

“It’s going to be a study of the corridor to identify areas where there might be some pedestrian hazards, some safety issues,” said Chuck Shasho, deputy director of public works.

“Looking at public transit, to the bus infrastructure and perhaps bicycling into the future,” said Ian Beniston, YNDC executive director.

The plan is to study from Mahoning Avenue to Shields Road, which would include Boardman Township, Mill Creek Metro Parks, Mahoning County Engineers and ODOT.

The study would collect data to decide how to map out a future project.

“To make sure we have adequate handicap access. Make sure we have adequate lane widths. Are the lane widths excessive, can they be narrowed, how would we add a bike lane?” Shasho said.

The city wants to look at every corridor going into the city, if they haven’t already.

YNDC has worked on different neighborhood projects for the city.

Beniston says one of the major problems happens to be people trying to cross the street.

“Things as simple as more appropriately marked crosswalks, infrastructure that gets people to be able to safely cross the street as well as vehicles to slow down,” Beniston said.

They also want to improve sidewalks and busing for public transit as well as make it easier to access Mill Creek Parks.

Shasho says they’ve had multiple avenues to obtain funding.

“It is an exciting and worthwhile project. We just have to keep in mind that these things do take time, and I think that the exact timeframe has not been determined yet because it is so early in the project,” Shasho said.

If the study is approved by Youngstown City Council, the city would have to apply through the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.