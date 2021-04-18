Youngstown group raises money for shelter to help LGBT+ community

It's a way for people in the LGBT+ community to have a place to feel safe

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group in Youngstown is raising money for a shelter house for those in the LGBT+ community.

A drive-thru pasta dinner was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church on the city’s north side.

The group is called Full Spectrum Community Outreach.

They think they’ll need $60,000 to $70,000 to reach their goal of $125,000.

It’s a way for people in the LGBT+ community to have a place to feel safe.

“People in the LGBT community find themselves experiencing homelessness because of rejection from their families, from their jobs,” said Katie Salupo of Full Spectrum Community Outreach.

They hope to have the shelter in Youngstown.