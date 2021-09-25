Youngstown group raises awareness on parenthood, pregnancy with block party

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, the Greater Youngstown Community Dialogue on Racism group hosted a community block party — but with a twist.

The block party was at the Boys and Girls Club in Youngstown.

It was a unique and fun way to get resources and information out to the public about parenthood and pregnancy.

Youngstown has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the Valley.

Saturday’s event was to help give access to information and resources to new and soon-to-be parents.

“We want everybody to come and see that, you know, it’s safe and that they can get information here that’s going to help them have a healthy pregnancy,” said Cora Lewis of Mahoning County Public Health.

Organizations had vast information for parents from fatherhood support to how to access health insurance.

The goal was to get the word out and to open the dialogue to the ongoing problem of infant mortality and raising healthy children.