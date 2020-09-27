Youngstown group makes working out fun with bicycling around the city

The group called CycWard meets every Sunday at the Covelli Centre and rides about 12 to 15 miles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group in Youngstown is turning a normal workout into a fun way to stay in shape and meet new people.

It’s called a Bike and Brunch ride.

Then, they stop at a local restaurant to grab some brunch.

It started last year with just two people and has grown to about 20 people each week.

“We wanted people to see the community at a different level at a difference pace, places they could go to at a slowed down pace without being through a car. Normally, we don’t get a chance to just take in the city, so I wanted people to do that and to involve restaurants throughout the city,” said Kelan Bilal of CycWard.

The group is planning a night ride called Glow the Yo next month to get more people involved.

Anyone interested can reach out to CycWard on their Facebook page.