Youngstown group has plans for colorful plaza

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A number of years ago, the owner of a small plaza on Glenwood Avenue had big plans. A soul food restaurant on one side and a daycare center on the other. Now, it has become the latest acquisition by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC).

“This property will remain a commercial property. Our focus and our desire is to add quality of life services for the neighborhood,” said Tiffany Sokol, YNDC spokesperson.

YNDC took possession of the building Thursday, paying $175,000 for it. It has been sitting empty for the last five years.

“We’ve been keeping our eye on this property. We really wanted to make sure that we got it in a timely manner,” Sokol said.

In 2014, Sherwin-Williams donated nearly 40 gallons of brightly colored paint to set the plaza apart from other properties nearby, but a fire in the daycare center forced it to close a couple of years later. The ensuing time caused even more problems.

“This particular property has a leaky roof. It’s leaking in multiple areas. That is going to need to be replaced very quickly to stabilize the building,” Sokol said.

Sokol says YNDC has a number of both residential and commercial properties in the Glenwood area. She says directors will put together a plan for how to use this one, expecting work to be well underway within the next year.