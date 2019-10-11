Youngstown group enters late member’s recipe in Pierogi of the Valley Cook-off

Recipes of Youngstown is using Patricia Gahagan Ruby's dough recipe in her memory

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Tyler History Center is holding its first Pierogi of the Valley Cook-off Sunday.

Amateurs and professional cooks were able to enter the competition to determine the best pierogi in the Mahoning Valley.

There will also be two categories — Traditional and Dessert.

Bobbi Allen, the founder of Recipes of Youngstown, said her organization entered the event for a woman who recently passed away.

“This is her dough recipe, so in memory of Patricia Gahagan Ruby, we’re making these pierogis and entering under her name.”

It starts at noon and ends at 4 p.m.

For the public, pre-order tickets start at $8 and tickets at the door will be $10.

The fundraising event will benefit the Recipes of Youngstown Veterans Scholarship at the YSU Foundation, as well as the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.