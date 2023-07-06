YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big week for a Youngstown church. St. Nicholas is proud to share its heritage, its story, and its food.

It’s the 39th Summerfest at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, and everyone is an honorary Greek this week.

“As big as one of these events can be, we still see a lot of familiar faces. It just keeps getting better it seems,” said Father Joe DiStefano.

The Summerfest is known for its food and the amount of options. You can decide between lamb, gyros or chicken. And there’s an overwhelming number of pastries, enough that you can choose multiple ones for each day of the four-day celebration. You can’t leave without a fresh one for dessert.

“We started working with pastries since February, not baking them but freezing them, and then bake them. They’re all fresh. We baked them this morning and yesterday,” said Antoinette Cassimatis.

The Greek bowls were a popular new item last year and they’re back. Your favorite Greek meat and fixings over rice, put together by Angela Mikulka.

There’s plenty of room for indoor or outdoor dining, and lunch and dinner carryout are available every day.

St. Nicholas was started in 1919 and Summerfest is an important tradition.

“A substantial amount of our operating budget so this is one of our primary ways of funding ourselves,” DiStefano said.

For the church, the event is all about introducing itself to the community and showing hospitality.

“We are a small church. We are very close,” Cassimatis said. “We’re doing well. We expanded this year, and we are working together for this church.”

The St. Nicholas Greek Summerfest runs tonight until 7 p.m. It starts Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m.