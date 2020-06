There has not been a new date set, but the organization plans on rescheduling when it is safe to do so

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Goodwill announced Thursday that it has postponed the 27th Annual Gems Jewelry Sale & Charity Auction.

The auction was supposed to be June 5 at Stambaugh Stadium. The event was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and state regulations on large gatherings.

There has not been a new date set, but the organization plans on rescheduling when it is safe to do so.

Individuals with any questions or concerns regarding the event can call 330-779-8060.