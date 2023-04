YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown continues to offer money to businesses to renovate

The city’s Design Review Committee met Tuesday to once again approve applications. It has $1 million of American Rescue Plan money to award.

Businesses can apply for $20,000 grants. The money must be used to fix up facades.

The program has only been around for three months but is already proving to be successful. Over a dozen businesses have been approved to receive the grant

.