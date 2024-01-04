YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Foundation issued a grant of $100,000 to the Youngstown Jewish Federation.

According to the Federation, the money will be used to operate the Jewish Family and Community Services, the Jewish Community Center, the Jewish Community Relations Council and Senior Living as well as the Akiva Academy.

The Youngstown Jewish Federation supports Jewish people locally, nationally and overseas, according to the organization.

Recently, a new CEO was named for the Federation. Former CEO Andrew Lipkin retired effective December 31. Financial Resource Development Director Lisa Long will replace him.