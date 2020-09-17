Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre reopens for limited concert series

The venue is confident all state and local health regulations can be met

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Concerts are back this weekend at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre and organizers could not be happier. The facility has been closed for much of the summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the music is about to play again.

Concert venues have remained closed for the majority of their summer season, leaving stages empty across the country, including here in the Valley.

But on Saturday, the Youngstown Amphitheatre will be welcoming people back, finally taking the locks and chains off their gate for a limited concert series.

Confident that all state and local health regulations can be met, Phoebe Breckenridge at JAC Management Group says they’re excited to bring shows back and to get musicians playing, food trucks selling and people enjoying local music again.

“We have this brand new facility, this gorgeous facility that we only got to use last year, and to have it sit vacant all summer was heartbreaking for us and all of our sponsors,” Breckenridge said.

Disco Inferno will perform Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and the next two Saturdays will feature Jazz in the Park and the 330 Show. The season will end with The Vindy’s on Oct. 10.

“I love them all. The Vindy’s, I’d love to see,” said Boardman resident Gina Durkin.

Durkin has been to a few concerts at the Youngstown Amphitheatre. In the past, she went with a big group and would tailgate before shows. While social distancing guidelines will change that, Durkin says it’s great to have the concerts back.

“I think there’s a way to compromise and not be totally isolated in your home, be able to come here and still enjoy the concerts,” she said.

Breckenridge says that the Youngstown Amphitheatre will be at 15% capacity. People are encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time because of the limitations.

There will also be sanitizing stations, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

“Some people might still feel a little weird about coming out during this but we’re lucky enough to have a space of this size and I think the way it’s set up is just going to be perfect for social distancing,” Breckenridge said.