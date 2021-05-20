Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre ready to rock and roll with concertgoers this summer

Not all of the restrictions this year at the Amp are COVID-19 related

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer is just about here and many things are opening back up, one of which is concerts.

Concerts are one of our favorite ways to pass time in the summer. They will be back here in Youngstown but there will be a few restrictions.

The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre is following the COVID-19 guidelines put out by the city but those are subject to change as more and more people get vaccinated. Not all of the restrictions are COVID-19 related, though.

“Certain rules outside, like no umbrellas and things like that, people need to be reminded of which. We will be sending out that information to all ticket buyers, so just make sure you give us time to check everyone at the gate and then once you’re inside, you’re good to go,” said Phoebe Breckenridge, marketing manager for JAC Management Group and JAC Live.

After a long year for everyone, many people are excited to have events like concerts back.

The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre announced its first big, national show of the season with Alice Cooper, and there are more on the way. Breckenridge says they’ve had a lot of big names here and they are happy to bring more in.

“We had Brett Eldredge, we had Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, the late Michael Stanley joined with Donnie Iris, as well as the Ohio Players and a bunch of other local acts the people love. The Vindys have been here, a few others like that. So we hope to keep the same caliber of entertainment this year,” Breckenridge said.

With capacity restrictions being lifted, they are hoping for full houses!

“Enough can’t be said for bringing people downtown. It brings people into our facilities, it gets people into the restaurants, it gets people into the hotels down there. We’re very excited to see our concertgoers flood the city this season,” Breckenridge said.