Youngstown food pantry provides hot meals for Christmas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local food pantry stepped up this Christmas to provide meals for those in need.

On Friday, the St. Vincent De Paul Society in Youngstown threw a last-minute Christmas dinner to help those in need.

Over 20 volunteers from across the Valley pitched in and were able to prepare over 200 meals.

The kitchen’s chef Mark Bauer says giving back is what Christmas is all about.

“What better way to celebrate the birth of Christ than to give back to people? That’s where I think He wants us to be. If I can do anything, any role I play is minor. It’s about Him,” Bauer said.

If you drove past Federal Street, you would have seen a group with the organization with a van handing out more hot meals.

St. Vincent De Paul is open next week, Monday through Thursday, because of New Years and then back to it’s regular schedule the following week.