Youngstown food bank serves a traditional Christmas meal

Gleaners Food Bank has been serving the holiday dinner for the less fortunate and elderly at St. Patrick's Church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Several hundred people were treated to a traditional Christmas meal in Youngstown Wednesday.

For 33 years, Gleaners Food Bank has been serving the holiday dinner for the less fortunate and elderly at St. Patrick’s Church on Oak Hill Avenue.

Each person there received a hot dinner, gifts and a free turkey and fruit bags to take home.

Founder Joseph Lordi says they’ve been blessed big time with generous donors and a team of volunteers to put this event together each year.

“It’s very rewarding to be able to help. At one time when I lost my job, we couldn’t have Christmas get-togethers and it was very depressing for my wife, and we started, we got on our feet and we started doing Christmas,” said Lordi.

Lordi says they started serving 45 meals on Christmas. Now, it’s more than doubled.

For Christmas day, they expected to serve 250 dinners or more.