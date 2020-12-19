Youngstown Flea taking place in new building, hoping to attract last-minute holiday shoppers

This weekend's Youngstown Flea will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Organizers of the Youngstown Flea are encouraging last-minute holiday shoppers to support local businesses during the last event of the year.

This weekend’s Youngstown Flea will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Derrick McDowell, the founder of the Youngstown Flea, bought the old Northeast Fabrications building on Boardman Street in October. Prior to that, the building hadn’t been touched since 2016.

“We worked very hard since started the Flea in 2016, and to culminate that now, years later, with our own home to invite the community in to see what else we can do when we have our own space and creating community, that’s just an exciting thing,” McDowell said.

McDowell said the event is the perfect opportunity to shop local for the holidays, as well as support local businesses. There will be a variety of vendors on site, several offering hand-made wares.

McDowell added that shoppers should dress for the weather because there isn’t much heat yet in the old building.