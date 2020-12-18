Youngstown Flea purchases old Northeast Fabrications building with big dreams in mind

Half of the building will have 25 vendors for a COVID-safe, indoor Youngstown Flea

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Earlier this week, we told you Penguin City Beer bought the old Republic warehouse in downtown Youngstown and will be moving there. Now, they have a new neighbor and it just so happens to be the Youngstown Flea.

The Northeast Fabrications building on Boardman Street hasn’t been touched since 2016 when it was used for storage. But in October, Derrick McDowell, founder of the Youngstown Flea, bought it.

“It’s got some great bones. If you look, you’ll see steel beams, the brick, the concrete. This thing served as a foundry in its original beginning,” McDowell said.

Those big plans start Saturday at 9 a.m.

Half of the building will have 25 vendors for a COVID-safe, indoor Youngstown Flea. The other half will eventually be a multipurpose event center and permanent market.

“Eventually, we wanna reach weddings, receptions, small concert opportunities. We wanna have what’s called Flea School in here,” McDowell said.

For groups like the Andrews Avenue Business Group, who help beautify that area of town and encourage businesses to move in, this is exactly what they want to see.

“I just talked to them this morning and they’re willing to join the group and as new things come along we’re willing to come up with new ideas,” said David Adams, co-owner of Andrews Avenue.

The new development has some city leaders on board too.

“The city is actually behind them and wants to see them be successful in their ventures because if we do that, then you’ll see a whole lot of new tax revenue, you’ll see a whole lot of new jobs influx in,” said 1st Ward Councilman Julius Oliver.

Over the next few years, the hope from these innovators is that you’ll start to see the vision they have come to life in an area of the city that for some time has been overlooked.

“So they were lifting some really heavy things in this place but now it can lift a really heavy dream for us because we’ve got some big plans for it,” McDowell said.

Saturday’s final Youngstown Flea will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Boardman Street there. Don’t forget to dress for the weather because there isn’t much heat held in the old building.