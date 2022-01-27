Youngstown firefighters union names new president

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A firefighters’ union in Youngstown named a new president at the start of the year.

According to a press release, the Youngstown Professional Firefighters Local 312 new union president Lt. Jon Racco started his role on January 1.

Racco has served in several different positions in the Local 312 and his career as a Youngstown firefighter spans nearly 14 years.

The press release states that Racco looks forward to representing the members of the IAFF Local 312. It also says that he hopes to continue the strong leadership that the members deserve.