YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Fire Department battled a house fire Sunday night.

It happened on Rosedale Ave. between West Warren Ave. and West Evergreen Ave. just before 10 p.m.

Captain Terry Stevens says he believes the house to be vacant.

There were no flames visible, but there was a lot of smoke.

No one was injured.

The fire is currently under investigation.