Youngstown firefighters battle 3 house fires on 2 streets

All three houses were vacant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — City firefighters early Wednesday fought fires at three houses on two different streets.

Two of the houses burned to the ground. Two of them have also been the scene of multiple fires.

All three houses were vacant.

About 12:30 a.m. crews were called the 400 block of South Pearl Street on the East Side for a fire and when they arrived they found a house there fully engulfed in flames and already starting to collapse.

As firefighters set up to fight that blaze, other crews were also called to the first block of East Pasadena Avenue on the South Side.

A home there was also beginning to collapse and was totally destroyed.

A home across the street at 73 E. Pasadena Ave. was also set on fire, but crews managed to put it out.

That home was the scene of a fire earlier this spring.

The home on South Pearl Street, which has been the scene of other fires in the past was also destroyed.

There were no injuries reported at any of the fires.